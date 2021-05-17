Gun Lake Casino raises minimum wage, to hire 200+ workers

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino announced an increase to its minimum starting wage as it seeks to hire more than 200 people.

Starting June 1, the new starting wage for all non-tip positions will increase by more than 30% to $14 and the starting wage of all tip positions will be $7.50 per hour, according to a Gun Lake Casino news release.

The casino allows provides a benefits package which includes three weeks of paid vacation, quarterly discretionary bonus incentives, free health care and a 401(k) program.

As part of the $100 million expansion, crews are adding 72,000 square feet to the southern portion of the casino’s property, which will also provide space for 450 more slot machines, an electronic table games area and an expanded non-smoking area. It’s scheduled to open at the end of summer 2021.

The growth also means more than 200 additional jobs at the casino. Those interested can find the full list of openings at www.gunlakecasino.com/careers.