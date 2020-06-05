Gun Lake Casino prepares to reopen

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino is preparing to reopen with new procedures to fight COVID-19.

It will join other recently opened tribal casinos, which do not need state approval to reopen.

Vice President and General Manager Jose Flores says employees and guests will be required to wear masks, capacity will be reduced to 25% and people must be 21 to enter during the initial phase.

“We’ve powered off every other slot machine to create some distance between our guests. We’ve reduced the capacity at table games in some cases down to three per table,” Flores said.

Cleaning procedures have also been increased and markings on the floor will remind people to social distance.

Social distancing markers at Gun Lake Casino, (June 5, 2020)

“We’ll be asking our guest to provide identification and we’ll be using that for contact tracing purposes should an issue arise,” Flores said.

The buffet will remain closed, but the café will be open with changes like 50% fewer tables.

“We’ll also be using a reservation system. We won’t allow guests to wait in line or cue up in line. We’ll take a cellphone number from them and we’ll contact them when their table is ready,” Flores said.

More than 70 sanitizing stations have been placed around the property.

While some other casinos are not allowed smoking in the first phase of reopening, Gun Lake Casino has decided to reduce the size of the smoking area.

“When we reopen on Monday. We will be primarily non-smoking, 65% of our gaming floor is now non-smoking,” Flores said.

Social distancing markings will serve as reminders for people in line.

Even though the crowds will be smaller, the casino says that it is needed at this stage of the pandemic.

“Of course, we would love to reopen more capacity, but we want to make sure we do it safely,” Flores said.

The casino will open to VIP guests by invitation only on Sunday and will be open to the general public at 8 a.m. Monday.