Gun Lake Casino opens 3 restaurants Friday with fanfare, circus performers

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino near Wayland will celebrate the completion of its latest $100 million expansion Friday with the grand opening of three new restaurants.

Leaders from the Gun Lake Tribe and casino will kick off the celebration at 10 a.m. Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new south entrance.

The nearly 75,000-square-foot addition announced almost two years ago includes hundreds more casino games, a sports booking area, two outdoor patios, an outdoor bar and three restaurants: SHKODE Chophouse, Craft Bar Kitchen, and 131 Sportsbar & Lounge.

The menu ranges from top-cut steaks at the chophouse to locally sourced hamburgers at CBK. Gun Lake Casino is also rolling out six new cocktails at each venue, some of which are smoked, fat-washed or presented with an edible vapor bubble.

Gun Lake Casino will celebrate the expansion’s grand opening Friday and Saturday with promotions, DJs and the following performances:

Friday, Sept. 17

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Acoustic performance by the nationally recognized local band, Wayland.

6:30 p.m.: Aerialist performances begin.

6:30 p.m.: Cirque strolling performers begin (includes stilt walkers, mimes, magicians, and living statues).

8:30 p.m.: Upside-down speed artist performs.

9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Electric performances by Wayland.

Saturday, Sept. 18

6:30 p.m.: Aerialist performances begin.

6:30 p.m.: Cirque strolling performers begin (includes stilt walkers, mimes, magicians, and living statues).

8:30 p.m.: First performance by upside-down speed artist.

10:30 p.m.: Second performance by upside-down speed artist.

9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Musical performance by Blue Oyster Cult.

