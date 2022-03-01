Gun Lake Casino goes blue and yellow for Ukraine

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino is glowing blue and yellow to show its support for Ukraine.

The casino, which sits along US-131 south of Wayland, turned its outside lights to blue and yellow this week.

Gun Lake Casino turns its lights blue and yellow to honor Ukraine. (Courtesy Gun Lake Casino)

As Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, many in West Michigan are showing their support. People have left flowers outside St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Grand Rapids. At least one Grand Rapids bar has pulled Russian vodka from its shelves.

If you’re paring to give to a charity to support Ukraine, make sure it’s legitimate by checking with the Better Business Bureau or Give.org. Some good options for donating include the International Committee of the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders and UNICEF, among others.

The U.S. has issued harsh sanctions against Russia and Western nations are working together to economically isolate it, including making it more difficult for Russia to move money around in banks. The European Union is also working to arm Ukraine. So far, however, outside nations have not sent troops into Ukraine, which is not a member of the EU or NATO.