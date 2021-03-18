Gun Lake Casino expecting to be busy for March Madness betting

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s the first year that Michiganders can legally bet on the NCAA tournament, and some industries expect it to bring in big business.

Jose Flores, vice president and general manager of Gun Lake Casino said this is the first year that March Madness coincides with the opening of their sportsbook lounge, Stage 131.

“The entire month of March, we’ve got lots of promotions scheduled for our casino. We’ve got gift giveaways on Fridays, Sundays and Tuesdays. We also have large promotions on Saturdays and a lot of those overlap with the times of a lot of the games in the tournament. So, there’s already going to be a lot of energy, a lot of excitement and buzz in the casino property,” Flores said.

He added that the sportsbook lounge has already been very popular among guests and he expects the NCAA tournament will only add to the popularity of sports betting.

“The strength of the NFL season really demonstrated to us that our guests here in southwest Michigan are excited about sports. They’re energetic about sports, and this is another form of entertainment that they can partake in. There are just a buzz and an energy that happens when the game comes down to the wire,” said Flores.

According to staff, the casino has already been operating with strict safety protocols, including mask requirements, temperature checks at the door, 50% capacity limit, plexiglass dividers and reservation-only dining. There will also be safety measures for Stage 131.

“We’re still in a, I guess we like to say COVID times, right. Those haven’t gone away completely. So, the sportsbook will not be elbow to elbow. We don’t feel that that’s responsible. So, we will be limiting the amount of people that are inside the dining and seating area,” Flores said.

The casino will require a booth or table reservation in order to limit the amount of people that are inside the dining and seating area.

“If they’re seated at their table reservation, they won’t need to wear their mask. So, they can enjoy food and beverages while watching the game, but they will have to wear their masks if they get up and leave the table to either go and place a bet at the ticket counter or if they’re going to the restroom or going to the bar or to the gaming floor,” Flores said.

Flores said staff is excited to have a sportsbook this year for the tournament after it was canceled last year. There will be self-service terminals to place bets as well as a fully trained set of ticket writers that can help guests if they have questions.

More details about reservations and the casino’s protocols can be found here.