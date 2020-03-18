Gun Lake Casino donates excess food during closure

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino donated more than two tons of food to local organizations to combat hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After it announced a voluntary closure through March 30, the casino had an excess of food. More than 2.75 tons of food was split between Degage Ministries, Feeding West Michigan and Hand2Hand.

“We recognize this is a worrisome time for all, especially for the families who may be unable to afford food. In this great time of need, Gun Lake Casino is proud to donate and lessen the effects of this worldwide crisis,” President of Gun Lake Casino Sal Semola said in a news release Wednesday.

