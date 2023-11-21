WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gun Lake Casino has donated $15,000 to Kids’ Food Basket.

The casino hosted a turkey giveaway on Saturday, passing out 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys to its GLC Rewards cardholders. It pledged to give a matching donation to Kids’ Food Basket, which opted for monetary donation instead of 1,500 turkeys, the casino said in a Tuesday release.

“We had a tremendous turnout at Gun Lake Casino that resulted in 1,500 Thanksgiving turkeys provided to our guests,” Carter Pavey, the Gun Lake Casino vice president of marketing, said in the release. “We were equally thrilled to provide a $15,000 donation to West Michigan-based Kids’ Food Basket to help end childhood hunger in our communities.”

Nick Glaser, the director of philanthropy for the nonprofit, thanked the casino for the donation.

“This generous gift fuels our work to help ensure West Michigan kids are nourished and ready to thrive this holiday season and beyond,” he said.