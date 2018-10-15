Gun Lake Casino ditching plastic straws

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino says it will get rid of plastic straws by the end of the month in an effort to help protect the environment.

Starting Nov. 1, the Wayland-area casino said in a Monday release, it will use compostable straws at its three bars, two restaurants and beverage service on the casino floor. The new straws will "look and perform similar to other straws," the casino's director of beverage said.

The casino says it goes through some 3 million straws each year. Already, its Harvest Buffet and Sandhill Café give out straws only when asked.

The casino added it is also working toward replacing other disposable items with compostable options.

Earlier this year, Starbucks announced it would phase out plastic straws by 2020. In Grand Rapids, BarFly Ventures bars and restaurants stopped using plastic straws more than four years ago.