Allegan County

Gun Lake Casino ditching plastic straws

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 04:12 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 04:12 PM EDT

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino says it will get rid of plastic straws by the end of the month in an effort to help protect the environment.

Starting Nov. 1, the Wayland-area casino said in a Monday release, it will use compostable straws at its three bars, two restaurants and beverage service on the casino floor. The new straws will "look and perform similar to other straws," the casino's director of beverage said.

The casino says it goes through some 3 million straws each year. Already, its Harvest Buffet and Sandhill Café give out straws only when asked.

The casino added it is also working toward replacing other disposable items with compostable options.

Earlier this year, Starbucks announced it would phase out plastic straws by 2020. In Grand Rapids, BarFly Ventures bars and restaurants stopped using plastic straws more than four years ago.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Jurassic Quest at DeVos Place
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jurassic Quest at DeVos Place

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Red Shoe Gala
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Red Shoe Gala

Photo Galleries
Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Michigan gubernatorial debate: Schuette and Whitmer