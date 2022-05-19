WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gun Lake Casino broke ground on a new hotel and resort expansion on Thursday.

The estimated $300 million addition will include a 15-story hotel that will have 252 rooms, including 30 suites and a two-level suite. It will also feature a six-story Aquadome — three pools inside a 32,000 square-foot glass dome. That space will be able to transform into a concert venue, banquet center, and entertainment venue.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Salvatore Semola, CEO of Gun Lake Casino, boasted the luxurious versatility of the Aquadome.

“It’s 80 degrees during the day. We can convert it to a concert venue at night, a nightclub at night, a banquet area as well. And the setting is going to be just incredible. Very lush tropical, just absolutely gorgeous,” he said.

He says Gun Lake’s goal is to create a “staycation type of experience,” including a poolside swim-up bar, full-service spa, and concerts in the evening.

A rendering provided by Gun Lake Casino on May 17, 2022 shows what the casino’s new hotel and Aquadome may look like when complete.

Semola says the expansion will have a $650 million economic impact to the region, aiming to pull tourists from Cleveland, Detroit and Chicago.

It will also create job opportunities for workers both on and off-site.

“This job is going to create some level of jobs which create economic impact to this economy of over 15,000 jobs that will be created,” Semola said. “A huge economic impact for the Grand Rapids and Southwest Michigan area.”

The project, which is considered Phase 5 for Gun Lake Casino’s expansion, is expected to take almost three years, with a projected completion date of March 2025.

The casino recently celebrated the grand opening of its Phase 4 expansion, a $100 million project that included more casino floor, 500 slot machines, more than a dozen table games and three restaurants: CBK, Shkode Chophouse and 131 Sportsbar and Lounge.