HOPKINS, Mich. (WOOD) — A handgun was found at Hopkins Public Middle School on Thursday, parents say.

The gun was given to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, the school’s superintendent said. The sheriff’s department is investigating.

“No threats were made to any students or staff and we are very confident this is an isolated incident,” according to an email that was later sent out to parents.

The school has a zero-tolerance policy for weapons on school property.