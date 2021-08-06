Green-blue algae bloom found in Swan Lake in Allegan Co.

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials say green-blue algae blooms, which can be harmful, have been found in Swan Lake in Cheshire Township.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy confirmed that there is algal toxin microcystin in the lake, the Allegan County Health Department said in a Friday release.

EGLE checked two spots on the lake on Aug. 5 using test strips.

Both people and pets should avoid the water. If a pet gets in contact with the water, they should be thoroughly rinsed off.

If you think you may have come in contact or swallowed water with harmful algal blooms and feel sick, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says you should call your doctor or poison control at 800.222.1222, or seek emergency medical attention if your symptoms are severe.

More information about harmful algal blooms can be found at michigan.gov.