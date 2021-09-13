Grand Rapids man killed in rollover along US-131 near Martin

The scene of a deadly crash off southbound US-131 north of 116th Avenue in Martin Township on Sept. 12, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Statae Police)

MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say it likely took hours for a deadly crash along the highway near Martin to be discovered over the weekend.

The man killed was identified Monday as David Butela, 44, of Grand Rapids.

The crash happened along southbound US-131 about a mile north of 116th Avenue in Martin Township. Michigan State Police say emergency responders were called there around 7 a.m. Sunday by someone who noticed the crash, but that it likely happened hours before that.

Emergency crews found Butela dead in the driver’s seat.

Emergency responders on the scene of a deadly crash off southbound US-131 north of 116th Avenue in Martin Township on Sept. 12, 2021. (Courtesy Michigan Statae Police)

MSP says its investigation found the car was headed south on US-131, left the right side of the road at a high rate of speed and then rolled repeatedly.

Alcohol is believed to have been involved, MSP said.