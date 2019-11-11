Road crews prepare for lake-effect snow

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow blanketed much of West Michigan Monday, and lake-effect snow bands could drop more along the lakeshore into Tuesday.

Allegan and Van Buren counties are under Winter Storm Warnings until Tuesday afternoon, with the most significant snowfall predicted to fall closest to the lakeshore.

The Allegan County Road Commission will begin assessing roads early Tuesday and staffing the response accordingly.

“We’ve got trucks ready to go. We had trucks out all day today,” Allegan County Road Commission Managing Director Craig Atwood told News 8 Monday night. “We will have superintendents out around 2 o’clock this morning, just checking road conditions.”

While some may dread the first heavy snowfalls, Atwood said his team enjoys it.

“Just another storm,” Atwood said. “The guys kind of look forward to these first few storms, to get the jitters out I guess, (to) get ready to get back in their groove.”

Atwood said he doesn’t expect the storm to have a major impact on the road commissions operating budget, despite its early timing.

“I don’t think it’s going to stick around real long. The ground is still pretty warm,” Atwood said. “It’s not too big of a deal. If we had a month of this, it might start eating into the budget a little bit.”

North of Allegan Ottawa County is also getting ready for significant snowfall. The city of Grand Haven salted main roads and hills Monday morning.

“All of our equipment is ready to go as far as winter operations go. We’ve got salt in our barn and sand if necessary,” Derek Gajdos, director of Grand Haven Public Works, said. “We called the salt crews out and made sure the streets were nice and safe for that.”

Meanwhile, while there wasn’t much snow on the ground Monday, subfreezing temperatures turned downtown into a ghost town.

“There’s not a lot of foot traffic outside. It’s pretty much just empty,” Kali Meyers of Glik’s boutique told News 8. “We definitely weren’t expecting it to get so cold so fast and already have it snowing and it’s not even the middle of November yet.”

Local artist Ron Taylor hurried to set up his holiday decorations Monday before inclement weather made it difficult.

“I was probably not going to do it this soon but because of the weather coming up I definitely decided to do it today,” he said.

