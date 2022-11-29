GUN PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A golf course near Plainwell said their greens suffered over $100,000 worth of damage on Saturday.

“This has to stop!!!!,” wrote Lake Doster Golf Club in a Facebook post Monday evening. The course, located on Country Club Boulevard off of Allegan Street near Plainwell, posted photos of the torn-up golf course. Greens six and seven were harmed with $75,000 worth of damages on Saturday night, the Facebook post read.

On Tuesday, course management told News 8 the repairs would cost over $100,000. It is unknown who damaged the greens.

“As of now it looks like we most likely may have to have temporary greens for the next year,” the post read.

The golf course said it has filed a police report. Course management said it would like to offer a reward to anyone who can help identify the culprits but have not announced one yet.