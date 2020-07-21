Generator sparks house fire near South Haven

Allegan County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Authorities respond to a house fire in Casco Township Monday, July 20, 2020. (South Haven Area Emergency Services)

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters say a pet may have been killed in a house fire north of South Haven Monday.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services said around 8:45 p.m. firefighters responded to the fire at a house on Blue Star Memorial Highway near the intersection of North Shore Drive in Casco Township.

The homeowner told authorities that he was trying to start a recently purchased generator when it burst into flames. He wasn’t able to call for help but drove about a mile to the SHAES fire station, according to a SHAES news release.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the fire had spread into the house and attic, the release said.

There were no reports of injuries, but firefighters believe a family cat was killed in the fire.

