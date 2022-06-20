GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Friends and family are searching for answers after a man was shot and killed by an Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy Thursday.

Michigan State Police say the deputy pulled over 22-year-old Joseph Nagel’s vehicle near Hopkins Thursday night. Investigators said a fight broke out between the two and the deputy fired his weapon at least once, killing Nagal.

An undated courtesy photo of Joseph Nagle and Courtney Riva.

Nagle’s former girlfriend, Courtney Riva, said it doesn’t sound like the person she knew and can’t imagine how or why this could’ve happened.

“No one’s getting answers quite yet as to anything, so we are clueless as to what took place that day,” Riva said.

Riva said Nagle was an all-star wrestler in high school but was never an aggressive person.

“Joey wasn’t a fighter. He only wrestled on the wrestling mats and that was it,” she said.

Riva said Nagle had no criminal record and planned to pursue a career in law enforcement until recently.

“He was going to GRCC to become a police officer himself… but then he realized he couldn’t get over the gun part, he did not like guns,” Riva said.

MSP told News 8 that investigators have not found evidence that the driver had a weapon.

Riva said she visited Nagle’s family over the weekend and that “They are heartbroken.”

“None of it makes sense, they just want to know what happened,” she said.

Friends and family fear they may never know what really happened as investigators said there is no body camera or dashcam video of the incident.

“Our only thought is that the police officer took advantage of his authority really,” Riva said. “We’re having a hard time wrapping (our heads) around what even happened because Joey was not a confrontational guy whatsoever.”