ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Community Foundation is working to make it easier for Plainwell High School students to apply for its scholarships.

ACCF says it administers scholarships to all nine high schools in the county, some $300,000 across 50 funds. Those scholarships cover trade schools, two-year degrees and four-year degrees.

“Students can visit our website. They do an initial questionnaire and from that questionnaire will pop up all of the scholarships that they’re eligible for,” ACCF Executive Director Stephanie Calhoun explained.

She said the application can be found in the menu at the top of alleganfoundation.org. Updates will save automatically so students don’t have to apply all at one time.

The goal, Calhoun said, is to help students access the money more easily and take the burden off school staff.