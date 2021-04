LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck flipped-over on I-196 Tuesday, closing part of the freeway in Laketown Township.

The semi-truck was flipped over on the side of the road. The crash has closed the intersection of northbound I-196 and US-31 near the Glenn exit in Allegan County. Shortly before 11 p.m., only the right lane was blocked.

Police and two tow trucks were at the scene. It’s not yet known whether anyone was injured.