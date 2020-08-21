Fisherman’s body found in river in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities pulled a man’s body from the Kalamazoo River in Allegan Thursday evening.

The man’s family member told authorities that he went fishing by himself in the area of Marshall Street Bridge. When he didn’t come back as expected, they went to the river and found his car and fishing gear near the water.

The Allegan County Dive/Rescue & Recovery Team soon found the man dead in about 10 feet of water.

His name has not been released, but authorities identified him as a 26-year-old from the Hamilton area.