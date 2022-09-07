ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The first probable case of monkeypox has been identified in Allegan County, according to the county health department.

This brings the statewide total to 216 monkeypox cases according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cases of monkeypox have been found in the following West Michigan counties:

Allegan : 1 case

: 1 case Ionia : 1 case

: 1 case Kent : 12 cases

: 12 cases Montcalm : 1 case

: 1 case Muskegon : 1 case

: 1 case Ottawa: 5 cases

The health department says the person in Allegan County is isolating and there is no risk to the public. It is not providing any more details due to privacy.

The viral illness spreads primarily through direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact, Allegan Public Health says. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, and exhaustion. First signs can be swollen lymph nodes and a rash.

Symptoms may appear up to three weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash usually lasts two to four weeks.

Learn more: MDHHS monkeypox updates

Although there are no treatments for monkeypox specifically, the smallpox antiviral drugs and vaccines may be used to prevent and treat it, according to the county health department.