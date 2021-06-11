First look at new full-size Ford Bronco

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The new full-size Ford Bronco will soon hit the roads and News 8 got a closer look at the new ride Friday.

“We are going to start seeing these on the roads in the next six weeks,” Brad Engelberg with Ed Koehn Ford in Wayland said.

The vehicle can handle just about anything in America, he said.

“They’re going to be very aggressive, do things that you’ll never be doing in Michigan,” Engelberg said. “These will do anything that’s in America that you can go up and over.”

Tom Hillen sits in the new Ford Bronco.

The roof can come off and you can also unlock the sway bar links so it will drop down.

“I have some awesome videos of when you are up on the hills and one tire is way off the ground you hit the button and the other tire will drop down and get traction,” Engelberg said.

There’s also a front camera to check the terrain.

“Right now everything is pre-order,” Engelberg said, adding you can preorder with Ed Koehn Ford now.