Firefighters save dog from smoke-filled Allegan Co. home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a fire on Aug. 4, 2018 in Casco Township, Mich. (Courtesy: South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a fire on Aug. 4, 2018 in Casco Township, Mich. (Courtesy: South Haven Area Emergency Services)

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters saved a dog from a smoke-filled Allegan County home Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at a residence on 106th Avenue near 63rd Street, near South Haven.

When crews arrived to the scene, the rear porch of the home was engulfed in flames and smoke was filling the inside. Firefighters searched inside, found a dog in the closet and rescued it.

The human occupants of the home weren’t there at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.