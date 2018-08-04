Firefighters save dog from smoke-filled Allegan Co. home
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters saved a dog from a smoke-filled Allegan County home Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at a residence on 106th Avenue near 63rd Street, near South Haven.
When crews arrived to the scene, the rear porch of the home was engulfed in flames and smoke was filling the inside. Firefighters searched inside, found a dog in the closet and rescued it.
The human occupants of the home weren’t there at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
