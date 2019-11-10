Firefighter hurt while responding to Allegan Co. blaze

Crews responding to a fire in Casco Township on Nov. 9, 2019. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A firefighter received a minor injury while responding to a fire in Allegan County.

Crews were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a house fire on Blue Star Memorial Highway near 107th Avenue in Casco Township.

Crews responding to a fire in Casco Township on Nov. 9, 2019. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

No one was in the home when a passerby saw the flames through the first-floor window and called 911, according to a news release from the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Authorities say a SHAES firefighter was hurt after being struck by falling debris during an interior attack.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The firefighter was released after being evaluated.

Crews responding to a fire in Casco Township on Nov. 9, 2019. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Ganges and Lee Township crews assisted in responding to the fire.

Officials are still investigating what caused the blaze.