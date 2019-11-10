Firefighter hurt while responding to Allegan Co. blaze

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A firefighter received a minor injury while responding to a fire in Allegan County.
Crews were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a house fire on Blue Star Memorial Highway near 107th Avenue in Casco Township.
No one was in the home when a passerby saw the flames through the first-floor window and called 911, according to a news release from the South Haven Area Emergency Services.
Authorities say a SHAES firefighter was hurt after being struck by falling debris during an interior attack.
The firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The firefighter was released after being evaluated.
Ganges and Lee Township crews assisted in responding to the fire.
Officials are still investigating what caused the blaze.