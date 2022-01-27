Fire department buys life-saving tool thanks to Gun Lake Tribe donation

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A rural Allegan County fire department was able to purchase a new tool to help save lives thanks to a donation from the Gun Lake Tribe.

On Thursday, the tribe and Gun Lake Casino announced it donated money to the Salem Township Fire Department to purchase a LUCAS chest compression machine. The machine, which can be used on both children and adults, performs highly efficient chest compressions during CPR, according to a Gun Lake Tribe news release.

The tribe said the LUCAS chest compression machine would be used when STFD firefighters respond to medical calls in Salem and Monterey townships in central Allegan County and any mutual aid needs.

“Normally, response times would be five to ten minutes after we got on scene before we had one of these LUCAS devices to arrive on scene from mutual aid, either Overisel or Hopkins,” Salem Township Fire Chief Dan Kipen said in a news release. “Now, we can have this on scene and ready to go when we need it, this will help provide better chest compressions and better blood flow to the brain. This will be a much better outcome for our patients.”