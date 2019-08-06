Fire damages livestock auction building in Wayland

Firefighters respond to a fire at Wayland Livestock Auction Inc. in Wayland. (Aug. 6, 2019)

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a livestock auction building in Wayland.

The fire started around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Wayland Livestock Auction Inc., located near where 10th Street and Division Avenue converge.

A ladder fire truck responds to a fire at the Wayland Livestock Auction Inc. in Wayland. (Aug. 6, 2019)

Authorities at the scene told 24 Hour News 8 the fire started in the east corner of the building.

Several fire departments responded to the call. It took them about 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

One employee was there at the time but no one was hurt, including animals.