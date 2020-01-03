Fire at Allegan County poultry farm contained; extent of damage unknown

Smoke billows from a fire at the Vande Bunte poultry farm in Otsego Township on Jan. 3, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Dakota McDaniel)

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire that sparked at an Allegan County poultry farm has been contained and all farm employees have been accounted for, News 8 has learned.

Dark, billowing smoke from the fire at Konos Inc. Vande Bunte Eggs, located at 2107 110th Ave. in Otsego Township, could be seen from nearby highways and the slopes of Bittersweet Ski Resort on Friday afternoon.

One barn was damaged in the fire and the status of two others on the property are unknown, according to Konos spokesman Brian Burch. It’s unclear how many of the egg-laying, cage-free hens were affected.

The fire started around 11 a.m., Burch said. Its cause is unclear and only minor injuries were reported by employees.

Due to the rural location of the farm, which employs 50 people, several neighboring communities supplied water tender trucks, including Dorr Township, Otsego and Trowbridge Township, Burch said.

The farm produces 550,000 eggs per day for its customers. Supply interruptions are not anticipated.

