OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — On Saturday, hundreds of people made their way to Bittersweet Ski Resort in Otsego to take advantage of the colder temperatures and human-made snow. It was the first time the facility had been open since November.

Saturday’s lift pass read “finally,” and that’s exactly how snowboarders and skiers were feeling in West Michigan after not being able to hit the slopes so far this season.

“We were just excited for the first day,” skier Kyle Vasquez said. “We heard there was snow here and we’ve been trying to get the kids out. It’s been kind of a slow winter, so far with snow, so we were just really looking forward to getting out.”

“My boyfriend wanted to go, and we just have a lot of fun each time we come out here,” said Kelly LaFountaine, who was snowboarding.

Nick Ross, general manager of Bittersweet Ski Resort, said crowds were large on Saturday, with hundreds of people.

“So far, everything we’ve heard from everybody that’s been on the two runs we’ve been able to give them, are absolutely beautiful,” he said.

This winter, temperatures have been warmer than usual. In fact, last month was one of the warmest and least snowy months on record in Grand Rapids.

“It’s been hard,” Ross said. “Usually, you open end of November. (That) is when we’d really like to try and get open, but now you’re moving into the second weekend of January. It’s a struggle.”

Bittersweet Ski Resort isn’t the only resort hoping for colder temperatures and more snow. On Friday, Cannonsburg Ski Area held a “pray for snow” party.

Without any snow on the ground just yet, Bittersweet says it is using snow machines.

“We’re putting in any effort to at least get a season,” Ross said. “If we got to change nozzle sizes with the gun or whatever, to keep moving, we got to do what we got to do with the weather we’re given.”

“It’s not too icy. We’re impressed by the snow,” Vasquez said. “And I think everybody is just excited to be out here, so it’s been fun.”

Bittersweet will reopen Sunday at 9 a.m.