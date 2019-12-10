Fennville commissioner’s shirt raises questions

FENNVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A new commissioner in Fennville is defending himself after wearing a t-shirt that some have said contains a homosexual slur.

The incident involves Morgan Bolles, who will finish Danielle Brien’s commissioner term after she resigned from her seat last month.

He officially starts the job next Monday, but is already in the hot seat because of the shirt.

Bolles has posted photos of himself wearing the shirt multiple times, it features a silhouette of Che Guevara — and says “Socialism is for F-G-S.” with a caricature of a stork in between the F and G.

Bolles told the Holland Sentinel the stork is in place of the letter I, which he claims makes the shirt say “Socialism is for Figs” — he neglected to say why the word “figs” would need to be censored and why a limp wrist is also included in the shirt’s design.

The Sentinal found another photo from Bolles’s twitter account with the same shirt where he was flashing the “OK hand sign” which the Anti-Defamation League has declared a symbol of hate. Many white nationalist groups have taken the symbol as their own.

That picture has since been removed from his Twitter.

Fennville Mayor Tom Pantelleria told the Sentinel he will not censor Bolles — but will talk to him in private and consider changes for how they select fill-in commissioners in the future.