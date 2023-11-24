LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Felt Mansion in Laketown Township is ready for the holiday season.

For the past few weeks, the historic home built in 1928 has been getting ready for the “most wonderful time of the year.” From Christmas trees in every room to garlands strung along the handrails, the home is ready to welcome the community this holiday season.

“It is all hands on deck, lots of volunteer hours put in to make this into the beautiful Christmas wonderland it becomes for tours in December,” Elizabeth McEwen, executive director of the Felt Mansion, said.

Starting Nov. 30, the mansion will be open for holiday tours.

“We have a number of different iterations of the tours. Everything from tea and tours — that is really targeting the older set — to cocoa and coffee tours. That’s family-friendly. We have candlelight tours on Friday nights for date night. So lots of opportunities to come through,” McEwen said.

Tours vary in price depending on the age of the visitor and which tour they are taking. For more information on pricing and tours, click here.

A look inside the Felt Mansion for the 2023 holiday season.

A look inside the Felt Mansion for the 2023 holiday season.

A look inside the Felt Mansion for the 2023 holiday season.

A look inside the Felt Mansion for the 2023 holiday season.

On Dec. 2, the Felt Mansion will hold its Winterfest event. From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., children can meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, get their faces painted, take a horse-drawn wagon ride and more. The mansion’s website said the first 500 children will receive a goodie bag.

When the mansion closes just before Christmas, it will be auctioning off some of the Christmas trees that were on display to help fund the restoration of the historic estate, specifically the water fountain.

In addition to the auction, the Felt Mansion is asking the public to consider donating on Giving Tuesday to help with the restoration efforts.

“It’s a heck of a project but we know that our community supports us and will come through for us, so we invite all of our local community or anyone who enjoys history or who has been through the mansion to donate,” McEwen.