Fawn rescued from manhole in Allegan County

A fawn was rescued from a manhole in Casco Township on June 13, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities made an unusual rescue in Allegan County on Saturday.

Crews with South Haven Area Emergency Services rescued a fawn after being trapped in a manhole.

It happened in Pacific Avenue in Casco Township, north of South Haven.

The person who called authorities said she became curious after she saw an adult deer in the road near the manhole, according to SHAES.

Crews said the manhole cover was missing, and they found a very young fawn.

The fawn was safely returned to the nearby woods.