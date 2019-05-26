Fatal vehicle pursuit in Allegan Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is dead after fleeing from a traffic stop late Saturday night.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle just before midnight on 102nd Avenue near 16th Street. The driver, who is described as a 25-year-old man, then fled at a high rate of speed.

The deputy caught up to the fleeing vehicle when the driver had crashed into an unoccupied vehicle parked on 102nd Avenue just east of 12th Street. He was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Drugs are believed to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

Michigan State Police, Plainwell Department of Public Safety, Plainwell EMS and the Otsego Police Department assisted at this incident.