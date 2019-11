The scene of a fire on 140th Avenue near Kalamazoo Avenue in Leighton Township. (Nov. 4, 2019)

Leighton Township, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office say a farm fire happened Monday afternoon in Leighton Township.

Authorities say it happened near 140th Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue and was reported around 4 p.m.

The Leighton Township Fire Department was on the scene.

It is unknown what caused the fire as of Monday evening. It is also unknown if anyone was injured in the fire.

News 8 will make updates on the story as we learn more information.