Family asks for prayers after snowmobile accident

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 10-year-old boy from Otsego remains unconscious at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo a week and a half after getting in a snowmobile accident, leaving him and his brother seriously injured.

Jurian Shaffer and his 13-year-old brother Jaden were on a sled being pulled by a snowmobile on Jan. 27 when they hit a tree, their aunt Becky Volkers said.

The boys were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Volkers said Jurian broke his leg in three separate places and was released from the hospital earlier this week.

Sadly, his little brother fared far worse and has yet to wake up.

Volkers said the swelling in Jaden’s brain has gone down significantly, but questions remain about whether his injuries will have a long-term effect.

“We’re just praying that the damage is minimal and that he’ll get back to himself,” she said. “He loves sports, so we’re hoping he’ll be able to play sports again.”

The family credits the community’s outpouring of love and support for helping them pull through, but both boys have a long road ahead when it comes to making a full recovery.

“If anyone can be praying right now, just for Jaden especially,” Volkers said. “We just want him to wake up, and we want to be able to hug him and play with him…we all miss him.”

Volkers is sharing a heartfelt message for other families when it comes to staying safe while playing in the snow.

“I would say wear a helmet,” she said. “That’s probably a huge thing right now, even if you’re being pulled on a sled behind a snowmobile. Just love on your kids and enjoy every minute that you have because it’s precious and things can happen in a blink of an eye.”

