Fake prince targeting Wayland boy pleads to child porn

PHILADELPHIA (WOOD) — A Philadelphia man investigators say posed as a prince to try to lure an Allegan County boy over Instagram has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

Federal officials say 50-year-old David Milliner appeared in a federal court in Pennsylvania Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to four counts of online enticement of a minor, six counts of manufacturing or attempting to manufacture child pornography, four counts of receiving child pornography, one count of sending obscene material to a child and one count of possessing child pornography.

Authorities say between September and December of 2017, Milliner pretended to be a prince to entice four boys into sending pornographic images of themselves over Instagram. The boys were between the ages of 8 and 12. The Wayland Police Department says a Wayland boy was also one of his intended victims.

Federal attorneys say when Millner was arrested, he had the pornographic images of the boys as well as other children.

Wayland police say one of its officers identified Milliner and contacted Philadelphia police, who aided in his arrest. The FBI was also involved in the investigation.

Milliner is expected back in court for sentencing Nov. 21.