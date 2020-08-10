Ex-Perrigo worker accused of stealing nearly $414K in equipment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan woman faces federal charges for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of packing equipment from the Perrigo plant where she worked and then selling it online.

Laura Barnett, 53, is accused of interstate transportation of stolen property, according to documents filed in federal court Friday.

She worked in the maintenance department at Allegan-based Perrigo from 2004 to October 2017.

Within about the last two and a half years of that, the U.S. Attorney’s Office claims, Barnett stole some 470 pieces of equipment, parts and supplies worth more than $413,900.

Authorities allege Barnett then sold that equipment via eBay for about $101,046, shipping the items outside Michigan and to Canada.

Among the stolen items were a $1,900 glue gun, which was sold for about $441, and two electronic controllers valued at $5,120 each. Those were sold for about $1,200 and $1,900.

Barnett is expected in court Aug. 18 to face the charges.