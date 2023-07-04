A still image pulled from video of the fireworks incident Monday night in downtown Allegan. (Courtesy Amy Cummings)

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Law enforcement officials have confirmed to multiple outlets that a firework misfired into the crowd last night at Allegan’s July 3 Jubilee.

News 8 has reached out to several sources, including the Allegan Fire Department and Allegan Police Department, to learn exactly what happened.

The show was conducted over the Kalamazoo River near Mahan Park. A timestamp from video sent in by a witness shows the incident happened at 10:34 p.m.

Several people took to social media to share what happened, saying they were forced to run after an errant blast was sent into the crowd. Several witnesses have reported minor burns.

This is a developing story. News 8 will provide any updates as we learn them.