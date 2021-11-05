Elderly veteran assaulted at gas station near Otsego

Photos of Bill Simpson, an 86-year-old veteran who was attacked at a gas station near Otsego. (courtesy)

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 86-year-old veteran was hospitalized after he was assaulted at a gas station near Otsego Wednesday.

The Circle K where the attack happened.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Circle K on M-89 near US-131 in Otsego Township.

Bill Simpson, an 86-year-old veteran, was pulling up to a gas pump as the suspect was also pulling up to the same pump, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The suspect got out of his vehicle and assaulted Simpson, the sheriff’s office said. It said the suspect then immediately left the scene.

Simpson was brought to the hospital with severe facial injuries, officials say.

He has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect’s car is a white vehicle with a temporary paper license plate in the rear-window, the sheriff’s office said.

He is described as a Black man in his 20s or 30s, with light-green dreadlocks.

An award is offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.