Eight units damaged in fire at Otsego apartments

The scene of a fire at Aspen Park Apartments in Otsego on March 4, 2022.

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Eight units were heavily damaged when fire broke out at Aspen Park Apartments on Friday morning, according to the Otsego assistant fire chief.

Dispatchers got a 911 phone call around 11:30 a.m. reporting smoke in an apartment. Responding firefighters were able to contain the fire to the east side of the building, and it was extinguished in an hour, the assistant fire chief said.

Eight apartment units were heavily damaged, and eight were unaffected. There were no injuries. The Red Cross responded to assist residents with anything they needed.

The Otsego Fire Department was assisted by Allegan, Plainwell, Alamo, Martin and Gun Plains departments.

The fire is still under investigation and the cause has not been determined, according to the Otsego assistant fire chief.