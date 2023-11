GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local teacher has curated a guide for parents and kids that features educational and fun toys.

Hamilton Elementary STEM teacher Andy Losik joined News 8 Daybreak Tuesday to demo his picks for the top fun and educational toys. These toys are kid-tested and teacher-approved.

Losik brought some of the toys featured in this year’s STEM toy guide.

More information about Losik’s 2023 Holiday STEM Toy Guide can be found on his blog.