ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man whose car went airborne, soared over an overpass along US-131 and crashed on the other side has been formally charged.

Chandler Cockerham was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor count of operating a vehicle with any presence of drugs.

The charges stem from a Jan. 13 crash along US-131 near Dorr. Video captured by a camera at a nearby business shows Cockerham’s car vault over the 142nd Avenue overpass. It hit a road sign but not any other vehicles. Cockerham sustained a cut to his head but was not seriously injured.

In the following days, Cockerham told Target 8 he fell asleep behind the wheel. He admitted he had been drinking beforehand, saying he had two mixed drinks and a six pack of beer and then slept for four hours.

Court documents filed in May, when the charge against Cockerham was approved, showed he had cocaine in his system when the crash happened.

He is scheduled to be in court for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 22.