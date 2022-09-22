ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man whose car vaulted over an overpass along US-131 near Dorr early this year has pleaded to an impaired driving charge.

At a pretrial hearing on Thursday, Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated.

Video captured by a camera at a nearby business shows Cockerham’s car fly over the 142nd Avenue overpass on Jan. 13. It hit a road sign but not any other vehicles. Cockerham sustained a cut to his head but was not seriously injured.

In the following days, Cockerham told Target 8 he fell asleep behind the wheel. He admitted he had been drinking beforehand, saying he had two mixed drinks and a six pack of beer and then slept for four hours. Court documents filed in May showed he had cocaine in his system when the crash happened.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 10.