ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man whose car vaulted over an overpass along US-131 in January before crashing on the other side will be charged with a misdemeanor.

Chandler Cockerham faces a charge of operating a vehicle with the presence of a controlled substance. Court documents note it is his second offense; he has a previous conviction for driving with alcohol in his blood as a minor. He has not yet been arraigned.

Court documents filed earlier this month show Cockerham had cocaine in his system.

The charges stem from a Jan. 13 crash along US-131 near Dorr. Video captured by a camera at a nearby business shows Cockerham’s car drive up the dirt embankment at the 142nd Avenue exit and fly over the overpass, landing on the other side. It hit a road sign but not any other vehicles. Cockerham suffered a deep cut to his head but was not seriously injured.

In the week after the crash, Cockerham told Target 8 he fell asleep behind the wheel. He admitted he had been drinking beforehand, saying he had two mixed drinks and a six pack of beer and then slept for four hours.

Authorities had to wait for toxicology test results to come back before charges could be filed.

If convicted, Cockerham, 25, of Kalamazoo, faces up to a year in jail, as much as $1,000 in fines and possible community service.