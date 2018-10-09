PD: Driver had marijuana, speeding before hitting boy Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Blake Huffman. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A 2018 booking photo of Amber Collige. (Allegan County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ]

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Jimmy John's delivery driver who hit and killed a 5-year-old boy bicycling near his Wayland home had THC in her system the day of the crash, a police report shows.

Amber Collige, 33, is charged with operating while under the influence causing death in connection to the July 6 crash that killed Blake Huffman.

According to newly obtained police reports, Collige admitted to detectives she smoked “half a bowl” of marijuana about 11.5 hours before the 7 p.m. crash at Windsor Woods Village manufactured home community, east of US-131.

In an Aug. 17 interview with police, Collige said she had just finished a delivery, drove around a parked vehicle and was returning to her driving lane when she hit the little boy.

Blake was on his 7-year-old sister’s bicycle as he rode out of his family’s driveway and was hit by Collige’s Toyota Rav 4, relatives said.

"That was actually the first time he rode the bike without the training wheels and right before it happened, he gave his sister a high five," his grandmother told 24 Hour News 8 days after the incident.

Blake died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, an autopsy concluded.

The police report states Collige told officers she thought she was traveling the community’s speed limit of 15 mph, but couldn’t stop in time to avoid the crash. However, detectives said evidence indicated she was traveling 27 to 32 mph at the time of the crash, and their tests showed her rear wheels “were not operating effectively.”

Police said Collige's blood test after the crash was positive for active and metabolized THC, which is the active ingredient in marijuana that gives users a high. Collige told police she uses marijuana daily, but purposely didn’t consume it close to the time she was scheduled to work.

Collige is expected back in court later this week.