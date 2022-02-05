Driver rescued from vehicle upside down in water in Lee Twp.

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized Friday after they were rescued from a vehicle that was upside down and partially submerged in water in Lee Township.

Just after 8 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the scene after receiving a call about a person trapped inside a vehicle that was upside down in the water. The exact location has not been released.

Responding Allegan County sheriff’s deputies got into the water and forced their way into the vehicle. A Lee Township contract deputy then went into the vehicle and rescued the driver.

Once the driver was up on the embankment, they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizen who also entered the water and provided assistance to the driver prior to deputies arriving on scene,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The sheriff’s office said that no one else was inside the vehicle.