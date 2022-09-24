TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person had to be removed from a vehicle after it went off a bridge into a riverbank on the Kalamazoo River.

Allegan County Dispatch got a call reporting that a vehicle had driven off a bridge around 6:17 p.m. When Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene on Bridge Road near Primrose Place in Trowbridge Township, deputies found an SUV in the river bank. Only the driver was inside, unconscious.

First responders had to remove the driver from the vehicle. The driver was then taken to the hospital in “serious condition” for treatment, deputies say.

Investigation found that the vehicle was headed south on Bridge Road when it hit the guard rail on the bridge. The vehicle continued along the guard rail, over the bridge and into the banks of the Kalamazoo River, deputies said.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating. Speed and alcohol are believed to be possible factors, according to deputies.

Bridge Road between Primrose and 110th Avenue will be closed until the bridge is repaired, the sheriff’s office said.