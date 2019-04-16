Driver in crash that killed newlyweds enters plea Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An Oct. 23, 2018 booking photo of Jacob Scot Damron. (Allegan County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hannah Kwekel and Logan Allbaugh on June 23, 2018, their wedding day. (Courtesy Denise Dettloff) [ + - ]

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wayland man responsible for a July crash that killed a pair of newlyweds in Allegan County is expected to be sentenced this summer.

Jacob Scot Damron pleaded no contest Monday to two felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. Prosecutors dropped five other charges in the case.

The deadly July 17 crash happened at the intersection of M-40 and 128th Avenue in Heath Township, south of Hamilton when a westbound vehicle ran the stop sign at the intersection.

The crash killed 24-year-old Logan Allbaugh of Holland and his wife, 22-year-old Hannah Mae Allbaugh of Zeeland. The couple was married just 25 days prior. A third person, Duane McDonald, was also seriously injured.

Damron was arraigned on charges related to the crash in October. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 3.

Blood tests revealed Damron had seven nanograms of THC in his blood at the time of the crash, according to court records. The results also showed Damron had fluoxetine, a medication used to treat attention disorders, in his system.

In an Oct. 22 probable cause hearing, Allegan County Sheriff Capt. Chris Kuhn said the two substances had a sedative effect on Damron which impaired his driving.

Damron’s driving record includes a 2016 license suspension for a drug crime.