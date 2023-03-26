LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in the hospital after a Saturday night crash in Lee Township.

Around 8:40 p.m., Allegan County Central Dispatch got a call about a crash near the intersection of 104th Avenue and 50th Street.

The Allegan Sheriff’s Office said witnesses told deputies that the driver was unconscious and trapped in a car that was upside down in a swampy area.

A preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle was going west on 104th Avenue before going off the road, hitting trees and overturning into a swamp. Rescue crews were able to extricate the driver.

The driver was taken to Bronson Hospital for treatment. The driver is said to be in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol are possible factors in the crash.

104th Avenue between 50th Street and 52nd Street were closed for several hours during the investigation. It has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.