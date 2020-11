PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County.

Crews were called to a report of a vehicle fire around 4 a.m. Friday in the northbound lanes of US-131 near M-89 in Plainwell.

When crews arrived, they found a vehicle on fire up against a highway-sign foundation. The driver didn’t escape and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say they are continuing to investigate the fire.