TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Allegan County Saturday.

It happened at 2:23 p.m. on M-40 near 110th Avenue in Trowbridge Township, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies said a vehicle driven by a female from Plainwell was headed north on M-40 and had already passed 110th Avenue when it crossed the center line, passed through the opposite lane and drove off the road, hitting a tree. Arriving deputies found the female dead in the vehicle.

Deputies did not say how old the driver was. Her name will not be released until family is notified. There was no one else in the car.

M-40 was shut down while deputies investigated the crash but has since reopened.