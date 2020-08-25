Driver airlifted to hospital after Allegan Co. crash

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was flown to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Allegan County Monday night.

It happened around shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection 64th Street and 111th Avenue in Casco Township, northwest of South Haven.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck hauling a trailer was heading eastbound on 111th Avenue when it struck a northbound vehicle.

The driver of the northbound vehicle had to be flown to the hospital by Aero Med, the sheriff’s office.

The driver’s condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.